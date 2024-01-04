Opposition on the run as Bangladesh preps for elections, more than 10,000 arrested
Opposition leaders in Bangladesh have gone on the run as a general election approaches. Critics have also lashed out at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over what they call a "one-sided dummy election" due in this week. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has boycotted the upcoming polls after the PM refused to cede power to a caretaker government.