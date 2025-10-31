'Ordinary girl brought down a prince’: Virginia Giuffre’s family on Andrew’s downfall

The family of Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexual assault, hailed King Charles' decision to strip his brother of his royal titles and evict him from his royal home, saying her extraordinary courage “brought down a prince”. Andrew has repeatedly denied all allegations by Virginia Giuffre who died by suicide in April 2025.

In a statement, published by BBC, Virginia Giuffre's brother Skye Roberts and sister-in-law Amanda said, “Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family, brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage.”

The family said Virginia never stopped the fight to get justice for herself and countless others who were victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew.

“Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and to countless other survivors like her.”

“Today, she declares victory. We, her family, along with her survivor sisters, continue Virginia's battle and will not rest until the same accountability applies to all of the abusers and abettors connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell,” the family said.

Andrew's fall from grace: The Royal decision King Charles took away all royal titles, honours and royal home of his younger brother, Andrew, over his links to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sexual misconduct by Virginia Giuffre.

Since King Charles has taken away his ‘prince’ title, he will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

In a statement, the Buckingham Palace said, “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honors of Prince Andrew.”

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation,” it said.

