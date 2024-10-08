Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant dubbed the Hezbollah an ‘organisation without a head’ on Tuesday amid an escalating conflict in the Middle East. The assertion came mere days after the killing of group head Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah — at a time when his purported successor Hashem Safieddine remains ‘missing’. The IDF also said that it had killed a senior Hezbollah commander during a strike on Beirut.

