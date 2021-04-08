Origin of Covid-19 pandemic is sought in old blood samples
Frozen specimens stored in China and elsewhere could show how long new coronavirus had been circulating before first cases were discovered
As part of an international effort to pinpoint the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic and prevent future disease outbreaks, scientists are looking for new clues in frozen blood.
Their efforts span the globe. Organizations including the American Red Cross and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are testing old blood specimens for the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Blood banks in the U.S., Europe and other regions are discussing new approaches to testing blood samples for signs of infection.
