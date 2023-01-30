‘Original jumbo jet’ Boeing 747 all set for final send-off on January 31

‘Original jumbo jet’ Boeing 747 all set for final send-off on January 311 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 10:49 AM IST
The final commercial Boeing 747 will be delivered to Atlas Air on January 31.
On January 31, 53 years after its instantly-identifiable humped silhouette captured the world's eye as a Pan Am passenger jet, the final commercial Boeing 747 will be delivered to Atlas Air in the surviving cargo variant.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×