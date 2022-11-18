Orkut trends at the backdrop of #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter. Here's why

Twitter's sole owner Elon Musk's takeover did not take the smoothest path to glory since the acquisition also saw mass layoff, employee walkout amid many other things. Musk had earlier asked his leftover employees to adhere to a a rather ‘hardcore’ work ethics which the following day led to a mass exodus while Elon Musk was reportedly still addressing his employees.
Twitter has been making news since Elon Musk tookover, and the progress of events had led the netizens to believe the micro-blogging platform's ‘sudden death’ under the Tesla CEO is imminent.
Elon Musk had told his employees to buck up for “long hours with high intensity". This ultimatum led to mass resignation of the roughly half global workforce that were retained after the mass lay-off.
The tech billionaire's indecisveness and the subsequent impact on the Jack Dorsey founded social media platform has lost advertisers and users. However, Elon Musk seems undeterred by the development. He had released the $8 monthly subscription for verified account model which backfired and had to be rolled back.
Following the mass exodus, #RIPTwitter, #DamnTwitter, and #Goodbyetwitter started trending. Twitter users also quit using the platform citing lack of authenticity. While many users bid adieu to Twitter, some were reminded of Orkut, an old social networking site which shut down in 2014.
For the uninitiated, Orkut was the first social media platform where one could exchange testimonials, messages and pictures with their friends. The social media platform that was popular even before Facebook eventually became victim to decay with loosing active users.
Orkut was a social networking service owned and operated by Google. Created by Orkut Buyukkokten, the site was very popular among teenagers and young adults. Owing to a sharp dip in its users, Orkut was dissolved in 2014.
People took to Twitter to shares memes on their ‘expected sudden death’ of the micro-blogging platform and of Orkut.
While some said Tweeps or tweeples or people who got laid off from twitter should bring back Orkut Alive, others took a dig at the factor that the Facebook generation might be completely clueless of this ancient social media profile.
“Twitter nowadays feels like gloomy last days of school after farewell party where people are running around to get their scrapbook filled." wrote one user to which another replied, “1-5 half years after this, Orkut would actually come up with a Scrapbook."
Some also pointed at the small generational gap that was bred by the change and advancement of social media via digitisation.
