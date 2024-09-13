Osama Bin Laden’s ’dead’ son is alive, hatching another 9/11-style attack from Afghanistan, says report

Hamza bin Laden—the supposedly dead son of al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden—is still alive and is leading the evil network of the terror outfit, experts claim he is hatching another 9/11-style attack on West from Afghanistan

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published13 Sep 2024, 07:09 PM IST
Osama Bin Laden's 'dead' son is alive, hatching another 9/11-style attack from Afghanistan, says report. A file photo of Hamza bin Laden
Osama Bin Laden’s ’dead’ son is alive, hatching another 9/11-style attack from Afghanistan, says report. A file photo of Hamza bin Laden(Photo: AP)

Hamza bin Laden—the supposedly dead son of al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden—is alive and is leading the evil network of the terror outfit, The Mirror reported citing experts.

The report claimed that Hamza, 43-year-old, not only survived CIA attempts to kill him in 2019, but is secretly running Al Qaeda from Afghanistan along with his brother, Abdullah bin Laden. Both the brothers have developed 10 major al-Qaeda terror training camps in Afghanistan and have forged global links with other West-hating groups.

Analysis suggests Hamza spends most of his time in Jalalabad, 100 miles east of Afghanistan’ capital city Kabul, under the constant protection of 450 snipers.

A report seen by the Mirror says: “Hamza bin Laden is not only alive but actively involved in al-Qaeda’s resurgence, a fact well-known among senior Taliban leaders. These leaders... engage with him, holding regular meetings and securing him and his family. It highlights a deep connection between al-Qaeda and the Taliban, one that is crucial for Western governments to understand. [Hamza] has ascended to the leadership of al-Qaeda, steering [it] towards its most potent resurgence since the Iraq War.”

“Under his command, al-Qaeda is regrouping and preparing for future attacks on Western targets. Hamza is driven by a powerful determination to continue the legacy of his father, which adds a symbolic and strategic weight to his actions. Moreover, Hamza’s brother, Abdullah bin Laden, plays a critical role in this revival,” the Mirror claimed.

Hamza is believed to have worked closely with Ayman al-Zawahiri, who took over the affairs of Al Qaeda after Osama's killing.

In 2019, then US President Donald Trump claimed he had ordered a successful hit on Hamza in an airstrike believed to be in Ghazni Province in south east Afghanistan. No DNA proof was acquired by the CIA.

In a statement issued by the White House, Trump said "The loss of Hamza bin Laden not only deprives al-Qa’ida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group."

Pakistanis protecting Hamza

The National Mobilisation Front (NMF), an anti-Taliban military alliance, has also carried a report detailing the operations of Hamza and his associates.

"Hamza bin Laden has been moved to Dara Abdullah Khel district (in Panjshir), where 450 Arabs and Pakistanis are protecting him," NMF said, warning that "under his command, Al Qaeda is regrouping and preparing for future attacks on Western targets".

The NMF has warned that since the 2021 fall of Kabul, Afghanistan has become a "training centre for various terror groups".

Hamza's Terror Plans

A latest assessments say al-Qaeda is working with Islamic State, sparking growing fears of another 9/11-style attack on the West.

“The parallels between the current situation and the prelude to the 9/11 attacks are alarming. The lack of a legitimate government and the ideological alignment between the ruling Taliban regime and these groups have turned Afghanistan into a haven for extremism. Terrorists from outside flock to the country for training,” the Mirror said citing intelligence analysis documents.

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 07:09 PM IST
