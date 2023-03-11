Oscar 2023: From trophy prize to 1st recipient; here are some interesting facts about the Academy Awards3 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 12:54 PM IST
- Before the biggest night kicks in, lets look at some interesting facts about the Academy Awards.
Oscar 2023: The 95th Academy Awards is set to take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. In India, the academy awards will broadcast on 13 March at 5:30 am. Late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel will returns to host the Oscars for a third time. His first stint ended with the infamous mix-up that saw "La La Land" accidentally named best picture in 2017.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×