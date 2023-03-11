Oscar 2023: The 95th Academy Awards is set to take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. In India, the academy awards will broadcast on 13 March at 5:30 am. Late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel will returns to host the Oscars for a third time. His first stint ended with the infamous mix-up that saw "La La Land" accidentally named best picture in 2017.

Indian film 'RRR' movie, the popular song 'Naatu Naatu' is nominated in the 'Best Original Song' category and will be performed at the 95th Academy Awards. American actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb will be performing on Naatu Naatu at the Oscars.

Deepika Padukone will be presenting at the 95th Oscars along with other celebrities. The list of presenters also includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

This year, 10 films are in contention for the top prize: "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Elvis," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "The Fabelmans," "Tar," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Triangle of Sadness" and "Women Talking."

Before the biggest night kicks in, lets look at some interesting facts about the Academy Awards.

Here are the 10 interesting things about the prestigious Oscar Awards:

The 1st academy awards was held on 16 May 1929 at the Blossom Room of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

Since the initial awards, more than 3,000 statuettes have been presented. Each January, additional new golden statuettes are cast by Polich Tallix fine art foundry in New York’s Hudson Valley.

The prestigious Oscar trophy stands 13½ inches tall and weighs in at a robust 8½ pounds. Although the statuette remains true to its original design, the size of the base varied until 1945, when the current standard was adopted. It takes 3 months for the manufacturing of 50 statuettes.

Officially named the Academy Award of Merit, the statuette is better known by its nickname, Oscar.

While the origins of the Oscar name aren’t clear, a popular story has it that upon seeing the trophy for the first time, Academy librarian (and eventual executive director) Margaret Herrick remarked that it resembled her Uncle Oscar. The academy did not adopt the nickname officially until 1939.

Though there is no official disclosure of the price of the Oscar, however, in 2017, a video produced by Coinage, stated that the cost of making an Oscar statuette is around $400, the Independent had reported. The statuettes are solid bronze and plated in 24-karat gold.

So can you sell the Oscars? As per the websites rules, Academy Award winners have no rights whatsoever in the Academy copyright or goodwill in the Oscar statuette or in its trademark and service mark registrations. The rules states, award winners shall not sell or otherwise dispose of the Oscar statuette, nor can they permit it to be sold or disposed of by operation of law, without first offering to sell it to the Academy for the sum of $1.00.

The first recipent of the Oscar was Emil Jannings, named Best Actor for his performances in “The Last Command" and “The Way of All Flesh" in 1929.

The youngest receiver of Oscar was Tatum O'Neal at the age of 10 in 1974 who received an award for Best Supporting Actress while the oldest was

In 1972, Charlie Chaplin was given a 12 minute standing ovation which is the longest in the Academy's history.

Cartoonist and film producer Walt Disney holds the record for most Academy Awards in history. He won a total of 26 Academy Awards from the 59 nominations.

The average length of the Oscars ceremonies last no longer than three and half hours, however, in 2002, the show ran forty minutes longer than the average. The show ran for 4 hours and 23 minutes.

The shortest ceremony was in 1959, the 31st Academy Awards ran for 1 hour and 40 minutes.