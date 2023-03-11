So can you sell the Oscars? As per the websites rules, Academy Award winners have no rights whatsoever in the Academy copyright or goodwill in the Oscar statuette or in its trademark and service mark registrations. The rules states, award winners shall not sell or otherwise dispose of the Oscar statuette, nor can they permit it to be sold or disposed of by operation of law, without first offering to sell it to the Academy for the sum of $1.00.