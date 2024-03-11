Oscars 2024 LIVE Updates: The 96th annual Academy Awards are about to begin at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for the fourth time, joined onstage by an all-star list of presenters. Billie Eilish and Ryan Gosling are scheduled to sing songs nominated for Oscars from the film, while host Jimmy Kimmel is expected to include jokes about the hugely popular comedy in his opening monologue
Kicking off on ABC at 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, the Oscars are forward an hour earlier this year than usual due to daylight saving time. But aside from the time shift, this year's show is going for many tried-and-true Academy Awards traditions.
Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'— leading 13 nominations, is expected to dominate the 96th Academy Awards. If the Christopher Nolan film manages to do a clean sweep, it will be historic. The record is currently held by Ben-Hur, the 1959 movie which was the first to achieve a record 11 Oscar wins.
"2018: Everyone is a Hero," the Malayalam film that was selected as India's entry in the international feature film category for the 2024 Academy Awards, got eliminated from the Oscars competition.
Indian viewers can watch the Oscars 2024 ceremony live on Disney+ Hotstar from 4:00 AM on Monday, March 11.
Catch Oscars 2024 LIVE updates here
Oscars 2024 live updates: Ryan Gosling will perform at the 96th Academy Awards
Ryan Gosling will be performing on ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the award ceremony tonight.
Where to watch live streaming of Oscars 2024?
Oscars 2024 LIVE Updates: The 96th annual Academy Awards, Oscars 2024, will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A biopic on Robert Oppenheimer has 13 nominations, including Best Film. Click here to read where to watch the Oscars 2024 live streaming
Who are the nominees for Oscar 2024? Check here
Oscars 2024 LIVE Updates: Following are the nominees for the Oscars 2024:
BEST PICTURE
“American Fiction"
“Anatomy of a Fall"
“Barbie"
“The Holdovers"
“Killers of the Flower Moon"
“Maestro“
“Past Lives"
“Poor Things"
“The Zone of Interest"
"Oppenheimer"
BEST ACTOR
Bradley Cooper, “Maestro"
Colman Domingo, “Rustin"
Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers"
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer"
Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction"
BEST ACTRESS
Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon"
Sandra Huller, “Anatomy of a Fall"
Carey Mulligan, “Maestro"
Emma Stone, “Poor Things"
Annette Bening, “Nyad"
BEST DIRECTOR
Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest"
Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things"
Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer"
Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon"
Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction"
Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon"
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer"
Ryan Gosling, “Barbie"
Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer"
Jodie Foster, “Nyad"
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers"
Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple"
America Ferrera, "Barbie"
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“American Fiction"
“Barbie"
“Oppenheimer"
“Poor Things"
"Zone of Interest"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Anatomy of a Fall"
“The Holdovers"
“May December"
“Past Lives"
“Maestro"
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"The Boy and the Heron"
"Elemental"
"Nimona"
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
"Robot Dreams"
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
“Letter to a Pig"
“Ninety-Five Senses"
"Our Uniform"
"Pachyderme"
“War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
“Io Capitano," Italy
“Perfect Days," Japan
“Society of the Snow," Spain
“The Teachers’ Lounge," Germany
“The Zone of Interest," United Kingdom
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
“Bobi Wine: The People’s President"
"The Eternal Memory"
"Four Daughters"
"To Kill a Tiger"
“20 Days in Mariupol"
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
“The ABCs of Book Banning"
“The Last Repair Shop"
“Nai Nai & Wai Po"
“The Barber of Little Rock"
"Island in Between"
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
"American Fiction"
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Oppenheimer"
"Poor Things"
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“It Never Went Away," “American Symphony,"
“I’m Just Ken," “Barbie,"
“What Was I Made For?," “Barbie,"
“The Fire Inside," “Flamin’ Hot,"
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People," “Killers of the Flower Moon"
BEST SOUND
“The Creator"
“Maestro"
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"
“Oppenheimer"
“The Zone of Interest"
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
“Barbie"
“Killers of the Flower Moon"
“Napoleon"
“Oppenheimer"
“Poor Things"
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
“The After"
"Invincible"
"Knight of Fortune"
“Red, White and Blue"
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
“El Conde"
“Killers of the Flower Moon"
“Maestro"
“Oppenheimer"
“Poor Things"
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
“Golda"
“Society of the Snow"
“Maestro"
“Oppenheimer"
“Poor Things"
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
“Barbie"
“Killers of the Flower Moon"
“Napoleon"
“Oppenheimer"
“Poor Things"
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
"The Creator"
"Godzilla Minus One"
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"
"Napoleon"
BEST FILM EDITING
“Anatomy of a Fall"
“The Holdovers"
“Killers of the Flower Moon"
“Oppenheimer"
“Poor Things"
Oscar awards 2024 to be declared today
Oscars 2024 LIVE Updates: The Academy awards will be declared today. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations for the Oscars on Jan. 23. Stars will hit the famous red carpet at the Dolby Theatre before the gala hosted by late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Oscars 2024.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!