Oscar awards live updates: Countdown begins as India roots for Naatu Naatu win

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:24 PM IST Livemint
A decorative Oscar statue stands near red drapes as final preparations are made for the 95th Academy Awards, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on March 11, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)

  • Oscar awards 2023 live Updates: With three nominations in Best Song (Naatu Naatu from RRR), Best Documentary Feature (All That Breathes), and Best Documentary Short (The Elephant Whisperers), India waits with bated breath to know the winner.

Oscar awards 2023 live Updates: The stage is set for the 95th Academy Awards. With three nominations in Best Song (Naatu Naatu from RRR), Best Documentary Feature (All That Breathes), and Best Documentary Short (The Elephant Whisperers), India waits with bated breath to know the winner. Notably, this is the first time India-made productions have earned so many Oscar nominations.

American absurdist comedy-drama action film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, looks like the favoured nominee. It will also be interesting to see if the show lands in another controversy. 

The 95th Academy Awards will be telecast at 5.30am Indian Standard Time. 

LiveMint brings to you real-time updates on the 2023 Oscars on the ‘not a red carpet’, inside the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. 

12 Mar 2023, 11:22 PM IST Oscar 2023: No Red carpet this year

Many things about the Academy Awards have changed over the years, but for the past six decades there has been at least one constant: The red carpet. Though the hues have varied over the years, but it has always been some shade of red. BUT.. this year, the Oscar's will see an entry on the champagne-colored carpet.

To know more read here

View Full Image
A worker lays carpet on the entrance to the DolbyTheatre as preparation continues for the 95th Academy Awards, also knows as the Oscars, in Los Angeles, California
12 Mar 2023, 11:16 PM IST Oscar 2023: When, where to watch?

The Oscars 2023 award will be held on 12 March 2023, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. In India, the show will be live streamed early morning of 13 March at 5:30 am. Viewers can watch the live telecast on Disney+Hotstar. Oscars 2023 will be telecasted live on ABC.

View Full Image
An Oscar statue stands on the red carpet as preparations are made ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, in Hollywood, California
12 Mar 2023, 11:13 PM IST Oscar 2023: Check list of favoured nominees

The Oscars 2023 are due to start in a few hours. The award ceremony will see a dance performance by Lauren Gottilieb on the immensely popular Indian song Naatu Naatu. It will also see actor Deepika Padukone present an award.

While Naatu Naatu seems like the favoured nominee in the Best Song category, Everything Everywhere All at Once seems to be the clear favourite in Best Picture category. 

For more read here

12 Mar 2023, 11:07 PM IST Will Naatu Naatu bring home the Oscars?

Lauren Gottlieb, an American actor-dancer, will be performing to the tunes of "Naatu Naatu" on the Academy stage on the Oscar night. 

The Telugu-language song composed by M. M. Keeravani song has been nominated in the category for Best Song. 

View Full Image
RRR actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the song Naatu Naatu. (PTI)

