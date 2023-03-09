Oscar nominees to find ‘piece of Australian land’ in goodie bags. What it signifies?2 min read . 08:29 PM IST
While the packs come with a ‘Certificate of Land Licence’, the terms and conditions state that buyers have purchased a symbolic souvenir
Oscar nominees will find a unique gift in their gift bags this year - one square meter of land in outback Australia.
Pieces of Australia, one of the brands to pay $4,000 to secure a spot in the gift bags, offers "Aussie Mate Conservation Packs" that provide a dedicated square meter of land on their "Envirocean Estate" in Queensland's Western Downs region. The company describes this land as a "flagship piece of Australian native land that we are proud to own and preserve".
While the packs come with a "Certificate of Land Licence", the terms and conditions state that buyers have purchased a symbolic souvenir and cannot take possession of the land, use it or enter upon it without the Licensor's express written consent.
The company states two trees will be planted with every order through one of their partners," as part of their mission “to contribute to the preservation and protection of native and underdeveloped Australian land from being exploited".
In fact, the one square meter land is the basic package that the company offers for $79.95. There are various pack categories that one can purchase, including 10 square meters for $199.95 in the "Ultimate Bush Rangers Pack".
Pieces of Australia's website lists the coordinates leading to a property in Tara, which was last sold in October 2021 for $35,0000, a Guardian article cited. According to Realestate.com.au, the lot size is 121,774 square meters, which means that the profits generated could reach close to $2.5 million if every square kilometer is sold. However, the company is not registered under the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission.
On its website, Pieces of Australia acknowledge the Aboriginal People of the Baruŋgam Nation as the Traditional Custodians and Owners of the land but no further details are given about whether consultation with Traditional Owners took place.
Lash Fary, the founder of Distinctive Assets, told The Guardian that when last year's Oscar gift bags included plots of Scottish land from Highland Titles, which made each recipient a Lord or Lady, it was a big hit and very well-received, especially by the media. Pieces of Australia approached the company about their "Aussie Mate" program, which was seen as a unique and fun gift.
