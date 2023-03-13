Oscars 2023: Best moments from the 95th Academy Awards7 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 04:24 PM IST
- Oscars 2023: From Naatu Naatu's electrifying performance to Ke Huy Quan's comeback, let's look at the best moments of the 95th Academy Awards.
All eyes were on the 2023 Oscars, following last year’s shocking slap scandal with Will Smith and Chris Rock. India celebrated its two historic Academy Awards with enthusiasm befitting the high-energy best original song “Naatu Naatu" and Best Documentary Short Film - The Elephant Whisperers. Surreal sci-fi film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" dominated the Oscars winning seven golden statuettes including best picture, Hollywood's most coveted prize. The film also won best director, best actress, best original screenplay, best editing, and both the best supporting actor and actress prizes. The next film to bag several awards is "All Quiet on the Western Front," Netflix's German-language World War I with four awards. It won best international feature and best cinematography.