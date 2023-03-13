Oscars 2023: Best moments from the 95th Academy Awards

Meanwhile, other best moments at the Oscars 2023 also included Ruth E. Carter made history as becoming the first Black woman to win two Oscars who made history. Earlier in 2018, Carter took her first historic statuette for Black Panther and today too she won the award for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Brendan Fraser won the best actor Oscar for “The Whale," a transformative role in which he revived a career that was once so bright. “I started in this business 30 years ago and things didn’t come easily to me," said an emotional Fraser, breathing heavily on stage Sunday night. “I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement." Fraser was one of five first-time nominees in the category, the first time that had happened since 1935. Fraser beat out Austin Butler of “Elvis," Colin Farrell of “The Banshees of Inisherin," Paul Mescal of “Aftersun," and Bill Nighy of “Living." Some other moments include, Elizabeth Banks, the director of comedy-horror hit "Cocaine Bear," presented the award for best visual effects alongside a person in a giant bear costume. Banks' film is based on a true story of a wild beast who overdosed on narcotics -- and the Oscars bear pretended to signal to audience members that he was craving cocaine. "You need to wait till the after-party like everybody else," she joked to her co-presenter. "The coke is not real. It's visual effects, right?" Elsewhere, Kimmel too appeared onstage with a donkey which he claimed was Jenny, the beloved pet of Colin Farrell's character in best picture nominee "The Banshees of Inisherin." Jenny had been allowed to fly from Ireland because she is "a certified emotional support donkey, or at least that's what we told the airline," Kimmel joked.