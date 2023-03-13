The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is taking place at Los Angeles. This year's Oscars is special for India as three productions have earned three nominations. Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted for Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers for Documentary Short. All That Breathes, which was in the running for Documentary Feature, couldn't win the award. Actor Deepika Padukone will also present an award at the awards event.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio'

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best Documentary Feature Film

'Navalny' by Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best Live Action Short Film

'An Irish Goodbye' by Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Best Cinematography

'All Quiet on the Western Front' by James Friend

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley for 'The Whale'

Note: It is an updating story