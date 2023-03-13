Oscars 2023: Complete list of winners (updated in real time) at the 95th Academy Awards1 min read . 07:04 AM IST
- Oscars 2023: Check the full list of winners (updated in real-time).
The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is taking place at Los Angeles. This year's Oscars is special for India as three productions have earned three nominations. Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted for Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers for Documentary Short. All That Breathes, which was in the running for Documentary Feature, couldn't win the award. Actor Deepika Padukone will also present an award at the awards event.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio'
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jamie Lee Curtis in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ke Huy Quan in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Best Documentary Feature Film
'Navalny' by Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
Best Live Action Short Film
'An Irish Goodbye' by Tom Berkeley and Ross White
Best Cinematography
'All Quiet on the Western Front' by James Friend
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley for 'The Whale'
Note: It is an updating story
