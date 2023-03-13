Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  Oscars 2023: Complete list of winners (updated in real time) at the 95th Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: Complete list of winners (updated in real time) at the 95th Academy Awards

1 min read . 07:04 AM IST Livemint
Ke Huy Quan, center, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' poses with Troy Kotsur, left, and Ariana DeBose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday,

  • Oscars 2023: Check the full list of winners (updated in real-time).

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is taking place at Los Angeles. This year's Oscars is special for India as three productions have earned three nominations. Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted for Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers for Documentary Short. All That Breathes, which was in the running for Documentary Feature, couldn't win the award. Actor Deepika Padukone will also present an award at the awards event.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is taking place at Los Angeles. This year's Oscars is special for India as three productions have earned three nominations. Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted for Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers for Documentary Short. All That Breathes, which was in the running for Documentary Feature, couldn't win the award. Actor Deepika Padukone will also present an award at the awards event.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Animated Feature Film

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio'

Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio'

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Jamie Lee Curtis in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Ke Huy Quan in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best Documentary Feature Film

Best Documentary Feature Film

'Navalny' by Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

'Navalny' by Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best Live Action Short Film

Best Live Action Short Film

'An Irish Goodbye' by Tom Berkeley and Ross White

'An Irish Goodbye' by Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Best Cinematography

Best Cinematography

'All Quiet on the Western Front' by James Friend

'All Quiet on the Western Front' by James Friend

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley for 'The Whale'

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley for 'The Whale'

Note: It is an updating story

Note: It is an updating story

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP