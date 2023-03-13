The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is taking place at Los Angeles. This year's Oscars is special for India as three productions have earned three nominations. Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted for Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers for Documentary Short. All That Breathes, which was in the running for Documentary Feature, couldn't win the award. Actor Deepika Padukone will also present an award at the awards event.

