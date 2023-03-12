Oscars 2023 has a ‘crisis team’ on hand to thwart a sequel to the infamous slap

Oscars 2023 has a ‘crisis team’ on hand to thwart a sequel to the infamous slap2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 11:46 PM IST
Oscars 2023 has a ‘crisis team’ ready to deal with an unwanted sequel to The Slap - and any other scenario.
With the Will Smith-Chris Rock showdown fresh in everyone's mind, the infamous slap' continues to be a big part of the Oscar Awards. Host Jimmy Kimmel may have insisted that he can’t get slapped because “I cry a lot" but the organisers are unwilling to take chances. Oscars 2023, you may be surprised to learn, has a ‘crisis team’ ready to deal with an unwanted sequel to The Slap.
