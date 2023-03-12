Oscars 2023 is around the corner and this is the 1st time India will shine at the 95th Academy Awards with 3 nominations. So what else is new in this year's event. Many things about the Academy Awards have changed over the years, but for the past six decades there has been at least one constant: The red carpet. Though the hues have varied over the years, but it has always been some shade of red. BUT.. this year, the Oscar's will see an entry on the champagne-colored carpet. The Oscars red carpet dates back to 1961 during the 33rd Academy Awards held at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium. With the changing colour of the red carpet this year, the Academy will be replacing their 62 year old tradition.

Earlier on Wednesday, outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, workers unspooled a champagne-colored carpet. The Jimmy Kimmel, who is hosting the 95th Oscars on Sunday, presided over the occasion and joked, “I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed."

#Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel joked that "no blood will be shed" at the ceremony as he joined workers in Hollywood for the ceremonial rolling out of this year's Champagne-colored carpet. pic.twitter.com/bVk968qvlQ — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 8, 2023

Kimmel's statement also came after last year's infamous incident of Will Smith's slap to Chris Rock on the Hollywood's biggest awards ceremony.

As reported by the Associated Press, the decision to change the color of the red carpet came from creative consultants Lisa Love, a longtime Vogue contributor, and Raúl Àvila, the creative director for the glamourous Met Gala in New York.

Speaking of the inspiration for the colour change for this year's red carpet, Love as quoted by the New York Times said, "The sienna-color tent and champagne-colored carpet was inspired by watching the sunset on a white-sand beach at the ‘golden hour’ with a glass of champagne, evoking calm and peacefulness."

She also told AP that, “This year the carpet will be covered, in part to protect the stars and cameras from the weather, but also to help turn the arrivals into an evening event."

For Love, as per AP report, there has always been a disconnect between the elegant black tie dress code and the fact that it’s mid-afternoon when people arrive to be photographed in the daylight. With a covered carpet, they could change that.

“We turned a day event into night," she told AP.

She also added that there wasn’t any debate over the change.

"They just knew they had the freedom to break from tradition. They tried some other colors too but they seemed too dark with the covered tent." Love said told AP.

Meanwhile, this is the 1st time since 1961, the colour of the red carpet will be changed. In 1961, the Oscars red carpet dates back during the 33rd Academy Awards held at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, when Billy Wilder’s “The Apartment" won best picture, Burt Lancaster and Elizabeth Taylor won the lead acting prizes, and there was still a “juvenile award," which went to Hayley Mills for “Pollyanna."

It was the first televised ceremony, broadcast on ABC and hosted by Bob Hope. The general public wouldn’t see the red carpet in all its glory on television until 1966, when the Oscars were first broadcast in color.

Meanwhile, it is a proud moment for India as Naatu Naatu, the hit dance track from RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers are up for nominations. It is the first time that India-made productions have earned so many Oscar nominations. The ceremony will be held early Monday morning (India time) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Earlier on 9 March, it was reported that the organizers of Sunday's 95th Academy Awards are preparing for the unexpected after Will Smith's infamous slap of Chris Rock convulsed Hollywood's biggest awards ceremony last year. For the first time, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has created a crisis team to respond to any mishaps.

"It is our hope that we will be prepared for anything," Academy Chief Executive Bill Kramer told Time magazine in a recent interview. "Because of last year, we’ve opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars."

The film Academy was heavily criticized for allowing Smith to remain in the audience, and accept the best actor trophy, after attacking Rock on stage over a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The organization has not disclosed details about the membership of the crisis team or how it may react to anything out of the ordinary. Smith will not be in attendance. He was banned from attending the event for 10 years.

The telecast from the Dolby in Los Angeles begins at 8 pm EDT on ABC. The broadcast can be streamed with a subscription to Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and Fubo TV. You can also stream the show on ABC.com and on the ABC app by authenticating your provider.

Last year's telecast drew 16.6 million viewers, a 58 percent increase from the scaled-down 2021 edition, watched by a record low 10.5 million. Usually, the previous year's acting winners present the awards for best actor and best actress. But that won't be the case this time. Who'll replace Smith in presenting best actress is just one of the questions heading into the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies)