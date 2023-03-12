Oscars 2023 is around the corner and this is the 1st time India will shine at the 95th Academy Awards with 3 nominations. So what else is new in this year's event. Many things about the Academy Awards have changed over the years, but for the past six decades there has been at least one constant: The red carpet. Though the hues have varied over the years, but it has always been some shade of red. BUT.. this year, the Oscar's will see an entry on the champagne-colored carpet. The Oscars red carpet dates back to 1961 during the 33rd Academy Awards held at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium. With the changing colour of the red carpet this year, the Academy will be replacing their 62 year old tradition.

