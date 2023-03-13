Oscars 2023: Why ‘Whale’ actor Brendan Fraser's win is more than just an award?3 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 05:33 PM IST
- Fraser's eyes were rimmed red as he clutched his Oscar in one hand, clearly moved by the reaction from his Hollywood peers.
The 95th Academy awards did not just honour an actor for his exemplary work in the movie The Whale, the Oscars honoured a man, who delivered a transformative performance in what could only be termed as the revival of a career that was once so bright.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×