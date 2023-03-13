Oscars 2023: Why ‘Whale’ actor Brendan Fraser's win is more than just an award?

The 54-year-old Canadian American actor broke out in the early 1990s with the comedy “Encino Man" and the drama “School Ties." He was the face on movie posters for "George of the Jungle" and “The Mummy" trilogy, where he worked with fellow Oscar nominee Michelle Yeoh. He did dramatic turns in “Gods and Monsters," “The Quiet American" and 2006 best picture winner “Crash."