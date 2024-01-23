The Babenheimer phenomenon carried over to the 2024 Oscar nominations on Tuesday with both films nominated for best picture. Christopher Nolan's masterly portrait of the father of the atomic bomb topped the charts with an impressive 13 nods while Ryan Gosling garnered a nomination for best supporting actor. Oppenheimer was followed by 11 nominations for ‘Poor Things’ — a female-focused take on the Frankenstein myth. Martin Scorsese’s Osage epic “Killers of the Flower Moon" garnered 10 nominations.

The upcoming Oscar awards will also have an Indian connection with Nisha Pahuja's ‘To Kill a Tiger’ nominated for the best documentary feature. The movie is set in a small Indian village and follows Ranjit's uphill battle to find justice for his 13-year-old daughter after she was abducted and later sexually assaulted by three men. It had previously won the Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film during its world premiere.

Meanwhile, Lily Gladstone created history with her best actress nomination for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ — the first Native American to be acknowledged in such a manner.

The 10 films nominated for best picture were: “Oppenheimer," “Barbie," “Poor Things," “Killers of the Flower Moon," “The Holdovers," “Maestro," “American Fiction," “Past Lives," “Anatomy of a Fall" and “The Zone of Interest."

Winners will be chosen by the roughly 11,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year.

Blockbusters have historically helped fueled Oscar ratings and producers may be hoping for a Barbenheimer-led boost to their TV ratings. While the ABC network is expected to clear its ad inventory for the glamor event, recent indicators suggest limited success. Last week, the Emmy Awards were watched by just 4.3 million, the lowest number ever, despite heightened expectations around box-office blockbusters like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

(With inputs from agencies)

