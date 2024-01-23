Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer gets 13 nominations, Ryan Gosling in contention for Barbie
Oppenheimer topped the Oscars nominations Tuesday, earning an impressive 13 nods including for best picture.
The Babenheimer phenomenon carried over to the 2024 Oscar nominations on Tuesday with both films nominated for best picture. Christopher Nolan's masterly portrait of the father of the atomic bomb topped the charts with an impressive 13 nods while Ryan Gosling garnered a nomination for best supporting actor. Oppenheimer was followed by 11 nominations for ‘Poor Things’ — a female-focused take on the Frankenstein myth. Martin Scorsese’s Osage epic “Killers of the Flower Moon" garnered 10 nominations.