Oscars 2024: Will Christopher Nolan's epic drama 'Oppenheimer' steal the spotlight?
Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer is poised to sweep the Oscars with its acclaimed director, cast, and urgent subject matter. Barbie, its summer counterpart, is also expected to shine with technical awards and best song contenders.
The chain reaction set off by the fusion of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" will come to a head this Sunday at the Oscars, where one is expected to own the red carpet, and the other to dominate the awards.
