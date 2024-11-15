Comedian Conan O’Brien to host Oscars 2025 for first time, taking over from Jimmy Kimmel

Oscars 2025: Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang called O'Brien "the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies and his live TV expertise."

AFP
Updated15 Nov 2024, 10:57 PM IST
US TV host Conan O'Brien performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert on December 11, 2016 in Oslo, Norway. Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Oscars, the The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on November 15, 2024.
US TV host Conan O’Brien performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert on December 11, 2016 in Oslo, Norway. Conan O’Brien will host the 97th Oscars, the The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on November 15, 2024.(AFP)

Comedian Conan O'Brien, a former late-night television host, will be the emcee for the Oscars for the first time, taking over from fellow funnyman Jimmy Kimmel, organizers said Friday.

O'Brien, 61, will preside over Hollywood's biggest night next March, hoping to maintain – and even perhaps improve – on an uptick in ratings seen earlier this year.

"America demanded it and now it's happening: Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars," O'Brien quipped in a statement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang called O'Brien "the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies and his live TV expertise."

"His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best – honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year," they said in the statement.

Executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan hailed O'Brien as "incredibly witty, charismatic and funny."

O'Brien, a five-time Emmy winner, hosted several late-night talk shows, including "The Tonight Show," and currently hosts the podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend." He previously served as a writer for "Saturday Night Live."

Kimmel first hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. He was then brought back in 2023 after the previous year's ceremony featured actor Will Smith's infamous on-stage slap of Chris Rock. Kimmel also hosted the gala this past March.

Almost 20 million tuned in for the last Oscars – a welcome upward trend for organizers of live awards shows, which have been shedding viewers as they compete for viewers with streamers and social media highlight clips.

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 2, 2025 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 10:57 PM IST
