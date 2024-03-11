Oscar-winning ‘20 Days in Mariupol’ film depicts ‘Russian terrorism’: Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed Ukraine’s first Oscar, awarded to a documentary film -- “20 Days in Mariupol" -- about Russia’s assault on the city of Mariupol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zelensky on Monday said that the documentary showed “the truth about Russian terrorism."

The film – “20 Days in Mariupol" -- won the Best Documentary Oscar at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ukrainian filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov directed "20 Days in Mariupol" depicts intense fighting and near constant Russian aerial bombardment from inside the southern port city of Mariupol in the first days after Russia invaded in 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Russia brutally attacked Mariupol over two years ago. The film '20 Days in Mariupol' depicts the truth about Russian terrorism," Zelensky said.

He also thanked the team behind the production, and said that it allowed Kyiv "to speak out loudly about Russia's war against Ukraine."

He also demanded the release of Ukrainian fighters that Russia captured at the Azovstal plant in the city. Dozens of Ukrainian troops had holed up at the vast steelworks in an attempt to stop Russia completing its seizure of Mariupol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The city, on the Sea of Azov, was almost completely destroyed by Russian attacks that Kyiv says killed tens of thousands of civilians.

Accepting the award on Sunday, director Chernov said: "Probably I will be the first director on this stage to say: I wish I'd never made this film."

“This is the first Oscar in Ukrainian history, and I’m honored," an emotional Chernov also said at the Academy Awards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Back home in Ukraine, the award was applauded for exposing the brutal devastation of the war.

Ukraine’s human rights chief Dmytro Lubinets praised the documentary for showing “the truth to the whole world".

“This awards ceremony is an opportunity to address millions of people. This is what the film director did by mentioning the occupation, prisoners of war, killing of Ukrainians by Russia, and illegal abduction of civilians," he wrote on Telegram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!