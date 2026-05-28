Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren targeted in London, called an 'evil Zionist b****' | Watch video

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren recently became the target of a verbal antisemitic attack in London, a viral video shows. The acclaimed actress was branded an "evil Zionist b****".

Here's what happened The video shared by London & UK Street News shows the 80-year-old being approached while walking in East London’s Tower Hill neighbourhood with her husband, Taylor Hackford, 81, on Wednesday night.

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“There is Helen Mirren, the avowed Zionist. You said Israel should last forever because of the Holocaust,” the man shouted, referring to the actress’s 2023 remarks about the Jewish state.

While the actress maintained her calm and didn't respond to the stranger, her husband, Hackford, responded by saying, "F*** off."

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Mirren backs Israel According to the New York Post, the acclaimed actress has been a longtime supporter of Israel, first visiting the Jewish state in 1967 shortly after the Six-Day War.

Mirren, who played Israel's first female prime minister, Golda Meir, in the 2023 film "Golda," said that she believes in the "existence of Israel."

She told Israel's Channel 12 at the time, "I believe in Israel, in the existence of Israel, and I believe Israel has to go forward into the future, for the rest of eternity," and added, "I believe in Israel because of the Holocaust."

Mirren's appearance in the film proved controversial, with the London-based Palestinian Solidarity Campaign leading calls for a boycott. Her portrayal of Meir drew criticism from some quarters, largely because the actress is not Jewish. She has previously described herself as “a Christian who doesn’t believe in God.”

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Speaking to Radio Times in 2023, Mirren said she had discussed the issue with the film’s director, Guy Nattiv, and told him she was willing to withdraw from the role if her religion became a concern.

Also Read | Israel ramps up military operation against Hezbollah, days ahead of talks

According to Mirren, Nattiv dismissed the concern and insisted he wanted her to play Golda Meir, after which production moved forward.

The actress has also repeatedly opposed calls for a cultural boycott of Tel Aviv, arguing that the country's artistic community would play a significant role in shaping its future.

Mirren, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2007 for portraying Queen Elizabeth II in “The Queen,” was also among several prominent figures who signed a letter backing Israel’s participation in this month’s Eurovision Song Contest. She was also among 2,000 celebrities and entertainment chiefs who signed an open letter condemning Hamas’ atrocities committed on 7 October 2023.

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The letter read, "The nightmare that Israelis have feared for decades became a reality as Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli cities and towns."

It further said, "Under the cover of thousands of rockets fired indiscriminately into civilian populations, Hamas murdered and kidnapped innocent men, women, and children. They kidnapped and murdered infants and the elderly. They raped women and mutilated their bodies. They paraded their bodies through the streets and on social media, and cowardly attacked the Supernova Music Festival – bringing death and destruction to an event celebrating friendship and love."

"This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’ actions. These are barbaric acts of terrorism that must be called out by everyone. They are a terrorist organization whose leaders call for the murder of Jews everywhere," the letter added.

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Ever since Hamas' attack in Israel and the subsequent conflict in Gaza, antisemitic attacks have been on the rise across countries. Last month, two Jewish men were stabbed in London's Golders Green. In March, arsonists set fire to four ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity in north London's Golders Green.

Weeks later, a synagogue and the former premises of a Jewish charity, both in north London, were also attacked.

Key Takeaways The rise of antisemitic incidents in response to geopolitical conflicts reflects broader societal issues.

Prominent figures like Helen Mirren can attract both support and backlash for their political stances.

Public reactions to celebrity activism reveal the complexities of cultural and political identities.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.