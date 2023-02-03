Our economic challenge is unimaginable, have to agree to IMF bailout conditions: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif
- 'You all know we are running short of resources,' Shehbaz Sharif said, adding Pakistan at present was facing an economic crisis
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Friday that the government would have to agree to IMF bailout conditions that are "beyond imagination".
