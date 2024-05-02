‘Our girls are pressurised to become Muslims’: Pakistani Hindu Senator quotes Quran to condemn forced conversion | Watch
Danesh Kumar Palyani, a Hindu Senator in Pakistan's Parliament denounces forcible conversion of Hindu girls to Islam, urging for an end to these actions. He references Quranic verses promoting freedom of religion and criticizes the lack of action against perpetrators.
Danesh Kumar Palyani, a Hindu Senator in Pakistan's Parliament, has criticized the alleged "forcible conversion" of Hindu girls into Islam in the Sindh province. Speaking in Parliament, he referenced the Quran to address those who "force conversions" in the Muslim-majority country.