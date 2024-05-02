Danesh Kumar Palyani, a Hindu Senator in Pakistan's Parliament, has criticized the alleged "forcible conversion" of Hindu girls into Islam in the Sindh province. Speaking in Parliament, he referenced the Quran to address those who "force conversions" in the Muslim-majority country.

The Senator emphasised that these actions are tarnishing Pakistan's reputation. He urged the Pakistani government and citizens to stop these forced conversions.

“Our Hindu girls are forced to accept Islam," said Danesh. He then recited a part of the Holy Quran that denounces forced conversions within Islam.

The Pakistani Senator then recited Surah Al-Kafirun, the 109th chapter of the Islamic sacred book. This part of the Holy Quran preaches the freedom of choice it matters of religion.

A rough translation of the text means, “I don't worship what you do, and you don't worship what I do. We will not change whom we worship. You have your religion, and I have mine."

“These perpetrators neither follow the Pakistani laws nor go by the Holy Quran. They’re (forcefully) converting our girls," said the Senator while reminding the Parliament that never in the history of Sindh had forced conversions happened before.

Senator Palyani then mentioned Priya Kumari, a 6-year-old Hindu girl, who according to the politician had been kidnapped a couple of years ago. He said that there had not been any whereabouts of the kidnapped girl ever since. He claimed that the person behind the kidnapping was a nominated politician, while no action had been taken against him.

“Nobody has the guts to arrest him and put that man behind the bars," he said.

Forced conversions in Pakistan

According to a 2014 BBC report, every year in Pakistan, many young Christian and Hindu girls are forced to convert to Islam and sometimes get married against their will.

“The increasing extremism in the country is making life very difficult for the 10% of Pakistani minorities," BBC reported. It added, “These victims often have no way to protect themselves from violence."

