Home / News / World /  'Our partnership will continue to deepen': PM Modi congratulates new UAE president

'Our partnership will continue to deepen': PM Modi congratulates new UAE president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi 
1 min read . 08:40 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

  • UAE rulers announced that they unanimously appointed Sheikh Mohammed as the president of this hereditarily ruled nation on the Arabian Peninsula

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his congratulation to the newly elected President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is also the ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The change in power comes after the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was 73 years old when he died.

“My best wishes to the Ruler of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected as the new President of the UAE. I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen.," said PM Modi.

See the Tweet here

In his tweet Modi expressed confidence that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries will continue to deepen.

UAE rulers announced that they unanimously appointed Sheikh Mohammed as the president of this hereditarily ruled nation on the Arabian Peninsula.

The state-run WAM news agency said the rulers of the country's seven sheikhdoms made the decision at a meeting held in Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.

