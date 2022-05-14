This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The change in power comes after the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was 73 years old when he died.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The change in power comes after the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was 73 years old when he died.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“My best wishes to the Ruler of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected as the new President of the UAE. I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen.," said PM Modi.
“My best wishes to the Ruler of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected as the new President of the UAE. I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen.," said PM Modi.
See the Tweet here
See the Tweet here
In his tweet Modi expressed confidence that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries will continue to deepen.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In his tweet Modi expressed confidence that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries will continue to deepen.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
UAE rulers announced that they unanimously appointed Sheikh Mohammed as the president of this hereditarily ruled nation on the Arabian Peninsula.