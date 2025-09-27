Ousted Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli resurfaces after violent Gen-Z protests, calls current govt born of arson

Nepal's former prime minister KP Sharma Oli resurfaced days after violent ‘Gen Z’ protests rocked the nation, toppling the government led by him. Criticising the incumbent government led by Sushila Karki, the former PM said it was ‘born out of arson’.

“The incumbent government is called the ‘Gen-Z government’, which is not made following Constitutional provisions, not through the vote of people. It is made through vandalism and arson," KP Sharma Oli told ANI.

Nepal got Sushila Karki as its first woman PM, who took oath on September 12, for an interim role after Gen Z protests swept through Nepal – ousting KP Sharma Oli.

Karki was selected to lead the government after Gen Z protesters zeroed in on her name in a discussion held on Discord.

Nepal's care-taker PM was appointed three days after the violent protests – during which the protesters set buildings on fire – prompting authorities to impose curfew in multiple places including the capital city Kathmandu.

Nepal Gen Z protests 'Genz' fury engulfed Nepal last week – with protests lasting for nearly three days (Sept 8-11) – which left at least 74 dead.

Kathmandu: A family member being consoled during the last rites of her kin who was killed in the recent anti-government protests, at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI09_16_2025_000195A)

Mobs burnt Parliament, torched vehicles, vandalised the president's house, stormed into Singha Durbar (the main administrative building for the Nepal government in Kathmandu), allegedly "looted" it and hoisted a flag atop the iconic building.

As per reports, the protesters also violated the curfew orders despite warning and targeted several political leaders.

A video, which went viral that time, also showed the nation's former finance minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel being chased by a mob, as he tried to run for his life.

Kathmandu: A man walks past a charred vehicle at the premises of Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport in the aftermath of anti-government protests and clashes, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI09_15_2025_000088B)

From September 12 onwards, Nepal returned to normalcy, with curfews lifted, schools and colleges – that were shut because of the protests – reopened.