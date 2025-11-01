Out of the palace, but not out of money—Andrew to get six-figure payout, annual stipend from King Charles: Report

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the disgraced former Duke of York, is reportedly set to receive a large, one-time six-figure payment and an annual stipend as he gets used to life as a commoner.

The development comes following King Charles' decision to strip the former Prince of all his titles over his connection with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a report by The Guardian, Andrew is set to receive an initial six-figure sum to cover his move from the Royal Lodge in Windsor to a private accommodation in Norfolk.

In addition to the aforementioned one-off payment, Andrew is also set to receive an annuity, which will be paid from King Charles' private funds.

While the amount has not been disclosed, the publication reported that it is understood to be "several times" the current £20,000-a-year navy pension that Andrew gets.

The aforementioned payments to be made to Andrew are understood to be part of King Charles' efforts to find a "once and for all" solution to the problem of Andrew, The Guardian further reported.

In this regard, Charles has also received support from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who reportedly has given his full backing to strip Andrew of his royal titles, with a Downing Streets spokesperson saying, “Our hearts go out to the family of Virginia Giuffre and all the victims who suffered from Jeffrey Epstein’s despicable crimes.”

A royal acknowledgement Following Charles' recent decision to strip the former Prince of his titles, Guiffre's brother Sky Roberts, told The Guardian that the king's decision was an "acknowledgement that something happened" between the disgraced Andrew and his sister.

“I think that [the king is] speaking very clearly in that statement when he says he’s with survivors out there," Roberts was quoted as saying.

Andrew's fall from grace Andrew was stripped of his Honorary Military Titles back in 2022 after a civil sexual assault lawsuit against him by Virginia Giuffre—an accuser of Epstein who alleged she was trafficked to the former prince.

Charles' recent decision to strip Andrew of his title of Prince and his peerage title of Duke Of York was a follow-up to the earlier decision, and was taken following renewed public outrage over the former prince's ties to Epstein.

Specifically, the decision was taken amid growing public outrage and scrutiny on Andrew following the posthumous publication of Guiffre's memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, this year.