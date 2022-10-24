Outgoing Liz Truss extends full support to new British PM, here's what she says

Outgoing Liz Truss extends full support to new British PM, here's what she says1 min read . 10:13 PM IST
- Liz Truss was forced to resign last week as pressure grew during the fallout of her controversial mini-budget.
Days after resigning from the top post of the United Kingdom, former Prime Minister Elizabeth Mary Truss – Liz Truss – on 24 October said Rishi Sunak had her full support after he won a leadership race to become the country's next leader.
Taking to Twitter, Truss wrote, "Congratulations @RishiSunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister," adding, "You have my full support."
Earlier, the outgoing PM, Truss, greeted people on the festival of Diwali and wished joy and happiness for everyone.
She said in a video shared on Twitter, "Let me thank British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains for everything you do for our country."
“And to our friends in India, let us continue to deepen the bonds between our two countries over the next year," she added.
Truss was forced to resign last week as pressure grew during the fallout of her controversial mini-budget.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rishi Sunak as he has been declared to be the next Prime Minister of United Kingdom.
PM Modi wrote on Twitter, “Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak ! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership."
Sunak, the third prime minister of the UK this year, will succeed Liz Truss, who had the shortest tenure of any prime minister in British history at just 45 days. He will be the country's first person of colour and the 57th prime minister of the UK.
