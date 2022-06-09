Outsourcing company of 22,000 employees weighs sale to buyout firm Baring Private Equity1 min read . 06:37 PM IST
Outsourcing firms have benefited from the digitization that accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic, driving a wave of deals
iEnergizer Ltd., a digital content and business process outsourcing company with 22,000 employees worldwide, said it’s in preliminary talks about a potential sale to buyout firm Baring Private Equity Asia. The London-listed company is undertaking a review of strategic options “in order to maximize value for all existing shareholders," it said in a statement.
"The Board of iEnergizer Limited ("iEnergizer" or the "Company") notes the recent press speculation and confirms that it is undertaking a review of strategic options available to the Company in order to maximise value for all existing shareholders," the company said.
"As part of this process, the Company has entered into preliminary discussions with BPEA Advisors Private Limited ("BPEA") regarding a possible sale of iEnergizer."
iEnergizer noted that discussions with Baring Private Equity Asia are ongoing and the Board will keep shareholders updated as appropriate. “There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made or as to the terms on which any offer might be made," the company said.
Baring Private Equity Asia has until July 7 to announce a firm intention to bid for iEnergizer, according to the statement. Shares of the iEnergizer jumped 8% in London trading, giving iEnergizer a market value of 749 million pounds.
iEnergizer offers customer management and custom content development services, according to its website. Founded in 2000 in India, the company employs more than 22,000 people across nine delivery centers worldwide. Its customers are based primarily in the US and India, the annual report shows.
The company acquired content production and digital media firm Aptara Inc. in 2012 for $150 million. In February, Oxford University Press and Aptara announced a partnership to process journal author licenses and payments for open access and other publication charges.
Aptara provides learning and performance solutions to the world’s largest corporations. Founded in 1988, Aptara is a U.S.-based company harnessing the rapid emergence of digital media to provide its clients a competitive learning advantage. Aptara’s solutions uncover new revenue streams, improve operations, and realize cost savings enterprise-wide.
Outsourcing firms have benefited from the digitization that accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic, driving a wave of deals. Mindtree Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd., two software firms controlled by Larsen & Toubro Ltd., agreed to merge last month at a combined $18 billion market value. (With Bloomberg Inputs)
