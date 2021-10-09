The Afghan embassy officials today informed that more than 100 Afghan nationals are on their way back to Afghanistan from India.

Civilian flights between the two countries have been suspended after the Taliban captured power in Kabul on August 15. Many Afghan nationals had come to India for a variety of reasons including for medical treatment.

The first group of over 100 Afghan nationals left for Tehran on a Mahan Airline flight on Friday, the officials said.

They said the group would reach Afghanistan after a few hours of transit layover in Tehran.

"We expect more such flights in the coming weeks for the return of all the stranded Afghans," said an official.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.