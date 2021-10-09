Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Over 100 Afghan nationals leave India for Tehran: Report

Over 100 Afghan nationals leave India for Tehran: Report

The group would reach Afghanistan after a few hours of transit layover in Tehran.
1 min read . 07:26 PM IST Livemint

  • The first group of over 100 Afghan nationals left for Tehran on a Mahan Airline flight on Friday, the officials said.

The Afghan embassy officials today informed that more than 100 Afghan nationals are on their way back to Afghanistan from India. 

Civilian flights between the two countries have been suspended after the Taliban captured power in Kabul on August 15. Many Afghan nationals had come to India for a variety of reasons including for medical treatment.

The first group of over 100 Afghan nationals left for Tehran on a Mahan Airline flight on Friday, the officials said.

They said the group would reach Afghanistan after a few hours of transit layover in Tehran.

"We expect more such flights in the coming weeks for the return of all the stranded Afghans," said an official.

