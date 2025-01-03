The Israeli military on Thursday revealed details and footage of an undercover operation named ‘Operation Many Ways’ on an alleged underground Iran-funded missile manufacturing facility in Masyaf area in Syria. The mission was carried out on September 8, 2024, the Times of Israel reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The facility, codenamed ‘Deep Layer’ was destroyed by over 100 Kingfisher fighters in a span of three hours. Shaldag (Kingfisher), is an elite commando unit of the Israeli Air Force.

Another footage, shared by the Israeli Air Force was captioned, "Now we can reveal: Over 100 Kingfisher fighters raided and destroyed an underground site for the production of precision missiles, in a special Air Force operation last September, in the Masyaf area deep inside Syria."

Israeli officials claimed that the missile manufacturing facility was intended to supply precision missiles to Hezbollah in Lebanon and to the Assad regime in Syria. The IDF estimated the facility's annual output could have ranged between 100 and 300 missiles, capable of reaching targets up to 300 kilometres away.

How Israel carried out Operation Many Ways The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) also shared a footage of the operation on their social media account on X. From commandos boarding the helicopters destined for Syria, to moments from the operation, showcasing series of shots being fired - the video documents the whole operation.

More about Deep Layer Strategically located about 45 kilometers from Syria's western coastline, the underground missile facility was dug into a mountain at the Scientific Studies and Research Center, known as CERS or SSRC, said the IDF in one of their X posts.