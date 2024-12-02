A football match, supposed to be a friendly clash between two teams, turned violent when hundreds of fans clashed in N'Zerekore, Guinea's second largest city on Sunday.

The violent clash at football match left more than hundred people dead and several injured.

Dozens of people were killed Sunday in clashes between fans at a football match in N'Zerekore, Guinea's second largest city, hospital sources told AFP, describing scenes of mass carnage.

"There are bodies lined up as far as the eye can see in the hospital. Others are lying on the floor in the hallways. The morgue is full," one doctor said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

He said "there are around 100 dead", with bodies filling the local hospital and morgue. Another doctor said there were "dozens of dead".