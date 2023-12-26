Over 100 killed in ethnic attacks in Nigeria's Plateau state
Over 100 people killed in farmer-herder attacks in central Nigeria's Plateau state. Bandit militias operating in the region have been raiding villages, looting and kidnapping residents for ransom.
More than 100 people have been killed in farmer-herder attacks in Nigeria during the weekend. According to media reports, the attacks have happened in the central Nigerian state of Plateau. Northwest and central Nigeria have been long terrorised by bandit militias operating from bases deep in forests and raiding villages to loot and kidnap residents for ransom.