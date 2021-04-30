Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Over 100 people injured in stampede at big Israeli religious gathering

Over 100 people injured in stampede at big Israeli religious gathering

Premium
Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag B'Omer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel
2 min read . 07:37 AM IST AP

  • Israeli media had earlier reported that a grandstand collapsed, but the rescue service said all the injuries happened in a stampede
  • The incident happened late at night and there were conflicting reports

More than 100 people were injured, dozens critically, in a stampede at a Jewish religious gathering popular with ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel attended by tens of thousands of people, Israel's main rescue service said early Friday. Israeli media reported dozens of deaths.

More than 100 people were injured, dozens critically, in a stampede at a Jewish religious gathering popular with ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel attended by tens of thousands of people, Israel's main rescue service said early Friday. Israeli media reported dozens of deaths.

Magen David Adom tweeted that it was treating 103 people, including 38 in critical condition. Israeli media had earlier reported that a grandstand collapsed, but the rescue service said all the injuries happened in a stampede.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Magen David Adom tweeted that it was treating 103 people, including 38 in critical condition. Israeli media had earlier reported that a grandstand collapsed, but the rescue service said all the injuries happened in a stampede.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Israeli media reported that up to 38 people were killed, but the rescue service did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation. The Ynet news website was among those reporting the figure, and photos from the scene showed several wrapped bodies.

The Israeli military said it had dispatched medics and search and rescue teams along with helicopters to assist with a “mass casualty incident" in the area. It did not provide details on the nature of the disaster.

The incident happened late at night and there were conflicting reports. Videos circulating on social media showed large numbers of ultra-Orthodox Jews packed together in tight spaces.

It was not immediately clear what caused the stampede. But a 24-year-old witness, identified only by his first name Dvir, told the Army Radio station that “masses of people were pushed into the same corner and a vortex was created." He said a first row of people fell down, and then a second row, where he was standing, also began to fall down from the pressure of the stampede.

“I felt like I was about to die," he said.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews, had gathered at the foot of Mount Meron to celebrate Lag BaOmer, a Jewish holiday honoring Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a 2nd century sage and mystic who is buried there. Large crowds traditionally light bonfires as part of the celebration.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

PM Modi to meet cabinet ministers today; will likely discuss Covid situation, vaccination drive

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Premium

India cruised road to recovery just before second wave of Covid-19 hit

2 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Premium

China’s factory outlook eases as economic recovery moderates

1 min read . 07:43 AM IST
Premium

US pushes ahead with nuclear plans despite watchdog concerns

3 min read . 07:37 AM IST

It was the first huge religious gathering to be held legally since Israel lifted nearly all restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. The country has seen cases plummet since launching one of the world's most successful vaccination campaigns late last year.

Health authorities had nevertheless warned against holding such a large gathering.

But when the celebrations started, the Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, police chief Yaakov Shabtai and other top officials visited the event and met with police, who had deployed 5,000 extra forces to maintain order.

Ohana, a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, thanked police for their hard work and dedication “for protecting the well-being and security for the many participants" as he wished the country a happy holiday.

Netanyahu is struggling to form a governing coalition ahead of a Tuesday deadline, and the national tragedy is sure to complicate those efforts.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.