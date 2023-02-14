Over 100 priests suspected of abuse remain active in Portugal's Catholic Church
The commission, which started its work in January 2022, said in its final report published on Monday that at least 4,815 children were sexually abused by members of the Portuguese Catholic Church - mostly priests - over 70 years.
More than 100 priests suspected of child sexual abuse remain active in church roles in Portugal, according to the head of a commission investigating the issue.
