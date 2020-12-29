Over 11.4 mn doses of Covid vaccines distributed, 2.1 mn administered: US CDC

Over 11.4 mn doses of Covid vaccines distributed, 2.1 mn administered: US CDC1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 08:14 AM IST
- The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, COVID-19 vaccines
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it had administered 2,127,143 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and had distributed 11,445,175 doses.
The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, COVID-19 vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said.
India reports 6 cases of new Covid-19 strain as UK returnees test positive2 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Regulatory penalties might change Alibaba's valuation forever3 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Sydney on alert after mystery cases but new coronavirus infections remain low1 min read . 09:26 AM IST
Covid-19: Delhi Airport 'completely ready' for vaccine distribution challenge2 min read . 09:17 AM IST
According to the tally posted on Dec. 26, the agency had administered 1,944,585 first vaccine doses and distributed 9,547,925 doses.
The agency also reported 19,055,869 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 145,959 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,345 to 332,246.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Sunday versus its previous report a day earlier.(http://bit.ly/33mTSJz)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.