Home >News >World >Over 11.4 mn doses of Covid vaccines distributed, 2.1 mn administered: US CDC
Judy Ryan is the first patient to get her COVID-19 vaccination at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox, Mass.

Over 11.4 mn doses of Covid vaccines distributed, 2.1 mn administered: US CDC

1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Reuters

  • The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, COVID-19 vaccines

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it had administered 2,127,143 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and had distributed 11,445,175 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, COVID-19 vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Dec. 26, the agency had administered 1,944,585 first vaccine doses and distributed 9,547,925 doses.

The agency also reported 19,055,869 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 145,959 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,345 to 332,246.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Sunday versus its previous report a day earlier.(http://bit.ly/33mTSJz)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

