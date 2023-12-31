To escape the attack of an armed ethnic group, at least 151 Myanmarese soldiers fled to Mizoram's Lawngtlai district. They entered India after their camps in Myanmar were outnumbered by a pro-democracy ethnic group, reported PTI referring to an Assam Rifles officer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Myanmarese army personnel, also known as 'Tatmadaw', fled with their arms and approached the Assam Rifles at Tuisenthlang in Lawngtlai district on Friday. Most of them were critically injured after they were attacked by Arakan Army fighters at their camps.

The Myanmar army has indulged in intense gunfights with the Arakan Army fighters for the past few days in areas close to the Indian border. The recent clash that led to the influx of Myanmar army personnel in India also left many of them critically injured. Most of them received first aid from the Assam Rifles, the Assam Rifles officer told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They are still under the safe custody of Assam Rifles at Parva in Lawngtlai district and will be sent back to their country in some days as talks are going on between the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Myanmar military government.

This is not the first time when Myanmar soldiers have entered India in such cases. In November, around 104 Myanmar soldiers fled to Mizoram. They fled to the Northeastern state after their military camps along the Myanmar-India border were overrun by pro-democracy militia- People's Defence Force (PDF).

At that time, they were airlifted by the Indian Air Force to Moreh in Manipur. From there, they entered Myanmar by crossing the international border and reaching Tamu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Myanmar has been grappling with ethnic minorities and insurgencies for over a decade. However, the 2021 military coup resulted in an unprecedented coordination between anti-military forces posing a big challenge for the country. The Myanmar military rulers have ordered all government staff and former military personnel and those with military experience to be ready to serve in case of emergency.

