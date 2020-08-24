Over 170 countries in talks with WHO for equitable covid-19 vaccine access

“The facility is the critical mechanism for joint procurement and pooling risk across multiple vaccines so that whatever vaccine is proven to be safe and effective – all countries within the facility will be able to access them. Most importantly, it is the mechanism to enable a globally coordinated rollout. This is in the interests of all countries, even those that have invested with individual manufacturers independently," WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference on Monday.