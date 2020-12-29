Over 2.1 mn US citizens receive COVID shots, US troops in Europe get jab

Over two million citizens in the United States have received the first of two coronavirus shots . Meanwhile, the US Army announced it has started vaccinating its troops deployed in European Command against Covid 19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that 2,127,143 individuals in the United States have received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine while 11,445,175 does have been distributed throughout the US.

As per the Johns Hopkins University's data, more than 19.2 people tested positive for the coronavirus and over 334,000 died. The average daily cases per 100k in the last seven days are at 54.5 as the US continues to be the worst affected country by the pandemic.

As the vaccination process is ongoing in the US, pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Monday that the coronavirus vaccine to countries in the European Union has been delayed due to a "minor logistical issue."

"We have rescheduled a limited number of our deliveries. The logistical matter has been resolved and those deliveries are now being dispatched," CNN quoted Pfizer as saying in a statement.

"There are no manufacturing issues to report," the pharmaceutical giant said.

Transporting the newly-developed Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has proven to be a major logistical challenge, as the vaccine has to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, or -94 degrees Fahrenheit, while in transit, CNN reported.

US troops in Europe receive first COVID-19 vaccine shots

The US Army announced on Monday that it has started vaccinating service members deployed overseas belonging to the European Command against the novel coronavirus.

"US Army Health Clinics in Ansbach, Grafenwoehr and Vilseck [Germany] conducted their first inoculations of healthcare workers with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 28, 2020," the announcement said.

Initial vaccinations are limited to healthcare workers and first responders but will expand to larger groups of servicemen over the next several months, the announcement added.

The United States has authorized two vaccines--from the bio-tech companies Pfizer and Moderna--to conduct an ongoing mass immunization against the coronavirus. Each is administered in two shots with an interval of several weeks required between them.

