Over 20 Iranian commanders killed in Israeli air strikes

Israeli military said on Saturday over 20 Iranian army and Revolutionary Guards commanders were killed in its air strikes. Iranian armed forces chief Mohammad Bagheri was among the top commanders killed in the Israeli attacks.
"Since the beginning of the operation (on Friday), over 20 commanders in the Iranian regime's security apparatus have been eliminated," the Israeli military said in a statement.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!