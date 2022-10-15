At least 200 rotting corpses were found on the roof of a hospital in Pakistan's Multan on Friday. No confirmation or denial has been given yet by any government official over the number of bodies but it has decided to probe the incident.

As per official sources, dozens of bodies are rotting in the room built on the roof of Multan's Nishtar Hospital. But, news circulating based on social media reports say hundreds of human body parts have been recovered from the roof.

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi shared an update on the incident on Twitter, attaching the initial response of the head of the department of Nishtar Medical University's anatomy department.

An official inquiry has been launched. Pls read initial reply:

Respected Sir,

These are the unknown dead bodies handed over by the police to Nishtar Medical university Multan for post mortem and if required to be used for teaching purpose for MBBS students. https://t.co/NhGFYWsGYj — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) October 14, 2022

The HOD reasoned that these are the unidentified bodies handed over by the police to them for post-mortem and "if required" to be used for teaching purposes for MBBS students, reported Geo News.

Advisor to Chief Minister, Punjab, Tariq Zaman Gujjar said a whistleblower tipped him off about the incident, reported Geo News.

"I was on a visit in Nishtar Hospital when a man approached me and said if you want to do a good deed then go the morgue and check it out," Gujjar said.

He said when he reached there the staff wasn't ready to open the doors of the mortuary. "To this, I said if you don't open it right now, I am going to file an FIR against you," Gujjar added.

Then, when he finally stepped in, he witnessed at least 200 bodies lying around. "All the decomposing bodies [of both men and women] were bare. Even women's bodies weren't covered."

"Two of the bodies on the roof were rather in the early stages of decomposition. Maggots were all over them," Gujjar said adding, "Vultures and worms were scavenging on the corpses on the roof. Our tally showed there were at least 35 bodies on the rooftop of the mortuary."

Doctors at the hospital told him those were used by the medical students for educational purposes. But Gujjar countered, "The bodies after being used for medical education purposes should have been given a proper burial after Namaz-e-Janaza, but they were thrown on the roof."

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi took notice of the abandoned bodies and sought a report from the Punjab specialised healthcare and medical education secretary, reported Geo News.

The Punjab government formed a six-member committee to investigate the incident after the bodies were discovered and videos and pictures were shared on the internet. On the other hand, Nishtar Medical University's vice-chancellor has also formed a three-member committee for an inquiry into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)