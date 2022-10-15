Over 200 corpses found rotting on roof of Pakistan hospital2 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 08:23 PM IST
Vultures and worms were scavenging on the corpses on the roof, an official said
At least 200 rotting corpses were found on the roof of a hospital in Pakistan's Multan on Friday. No confirmation or denial has been given yet by any government official over the number of bodies but it has decided to probe the incident.