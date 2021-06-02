The European Union crosses 250 million Covid vaccination mark on Wednesday, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyens said.

According to Urusula, 80 million Europeans have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

She promised that 70% of the adult EU population will get vaccinated by July.

"Today we passed 250 million vaccinations in the EU. And more than 80 million Europeans are now fully vaccinated. We are on track to reach our goal: deliver enough doses to vaccinate 70% of the adult EU population in July," Urusula wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the EU has urged that its fully vaccinated residents should be exempted from Covid quarantine when travelling within the bloc.

With infection rates on a downward trajectory across the bloc, a deadline has been set for 1 July for all 27 EU countries to accept the lifting all quarantine obligations on those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The European Union wants the Covid certificate to be used to allow travellers within the bloc to avoid testing or quarantine requirements if they can show they are fully vaccinated, have recovered from a Covid-19 infection, or have a recent negative test.

A Commission website - called a "gateway" - allowing border officers and other officials to check the validity of the certificates had gone live on Tuesday.

The Commission proposal urged member states to adopt many of the elements of the Covid certificate before it became law.

They included dropping entry restrictions on people able to show they had been fully inoculated with an EU-approved vaccine at least two weeks before travel, and adopting an "emergency brake" to swiftly restrict travel from regions with a Covid-19 variant of concern.

It also suggested member states should exempt children from quarantine, and those under six years of age from testing, to allow families to travel together.

Commission officials said that once the EU Covid certificate was operational, it would pave the way to allowing in visitors from outside the bloc.

