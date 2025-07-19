Over 280 flights cancelled, vehicle movement disrupted as Typhoon Wipha approaches Hong Kong | All you need to know

Hong Kong is bracing for the impact of an approaching tropical cyclone, which has already resulted in disruptions to air travel and is expected to bring heavy flooding and strong winds.

The observatory issued a No 3 typhoon warning on Saturday as Cyclone Wipha intensified and moved towards the Pearl River Delta.

Impact on Airport operations Hong Kong International Airport has faced several cancellations of more than 146 incoming flights and over 134 departing ones on Sunday, reported the South China Morning Post.

Additionally, at least 14 inbound flights and eight outbound journeys scheduled for Saturday were also cancelled.

Wing Yeung Tat-wing, the airport authority’s service delivery director warned that land transport to and from the airport would be affected under No 8 signal and completely suspended if higher warnings were issued.

“Arriving passengers will need to wait patiently in the terminal until the weather has eased and land transport has gradually resumed, before they can leave the airport,” he said.

To assist stranded travelers, the airport is deploying more than 1,000 staff to work overnight from Saturday, keeping more than 10 restaurants and convenience stores open, the news agency reported.

A temporary rest area with 500 chairs and mobile charging stations is also being set up, and affected passengers will receive supplies like bottled water, snacks and blankets.

Airlines waive ticket changing fees Hong Kong’s flag carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways, announced that all flights scheduled to arrive in or depart from the city between 5 am and 6 pm on Sunday would either be delayed or cancelled.

“We are making arrangements for all impacted customers to be rebooked to alternative flights,” it said, adding that the passengers would be notified by SMS or email of the alternative arrangements.

Cathay Pacific also joined HK Express, Hong Kong Airlines and Greater Bay Airlines, among others, in announcing they would waive the ticket changing fees for affected passengers.

Preparing for the upcoming typhoon The Observatory predicts Wipha’s maximum sustained wind speed near its center will reach 130 km/hour around 8 pm on Sunday, warning of flooding in low-lying coastal areas, the South China Morning Post reported.

The tropical cyclone has already prompted the suspension of select ferry services, with the last boat for Discovery Bay from Mui Wo departing before 2pm.

In preparation, a meeting of the steering committee on interdepartmental handling of typhoons, chaired by Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki, had already been convened on Friday to prepare for Wipha’s approach.

The Education Bureau also announced that Sunday classes at all day schools would be suspended, the news agency said.

Shoppers stock up essentials Wet market vendors across Hong Kong enjoyed a surge in business as shoppers are stocking up on fresh food ahead of the typhoon.

Some vendor staff and owners at Sai Wan Ho Market told the Post they had seen an increase in sales and were planning to be shut on Sunday due to the anticipated bad weather.