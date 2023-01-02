Over 30,000 people gather at Pakistani stadium for police written test

Stadiums are usually associated with sports events or musical concerts, however, more than 30,000 gathered at a Pakistani stadium for a written test for Islamabad's Police force which shows the magnitude of the unemployment in the country. The country is reeling under a severe economic crisis and high unemployment.
A video emerged on social media platforms showing thousands of candidates sitting in a stadium, appearing to be writing exam papers and hoping for recruitment to the Islamabad Police, according to the Al Jazeera video, as quoted by ANI.
As per the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), more than 31% of Pakistan's youth is unemployed, The Express Tribune reported in February.
Out of these 31 per cent, 51 per cent are females while 16 per cent are males, with many of them possessing professional degrees. Nearly 60 per cent of Pakistan's population is less than 30 years old, according to The Express Tribune quoted by news agency ANI.
PIDE also revealed that a surprisingly large part of the working-age group is not even part of the labor force. These people are either discouraged workers or have other means of income to support them, the report stated.
The report also stated that despite pronouncements and policy initiatives, the female labor force participation rate (LFPR) remains shockingly low.
Federico Giuliani, writing in Insideover said that the poor state of Pakistan's economy, which suffered in the aftermath of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic was compounded by inefficient economic administration by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under then Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The current account deficit has officially reached 5.3 percent of GDP. Fiscal imbalance is expected to rise to 8.2 percent of GDP. Cooking oil prices have gone up 130 times since Imran Khan took over as Prime Minister and the cost of fuel has gone up 45 times to PKR 145 a liter in a year, as per ANI reports.
The Pakistani rupee has also taken a pounding, losing 12 percent to the dollar since July 2021. Thus, to put it mildly, the economy is virtually bankrupt.
